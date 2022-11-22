Metro & Crime

Police arrest man with fake N316,000 counterfeit notes

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

…another for casting spell on minor, defiling her

 

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Bashiru Sani of Helende village in Argungu Local Government Area of the state for being in possession of N316,000 counterfeit notes.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the police command, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, said that the money was in N 1,000 denomination.

 

“In the course of investigation, the principal suspect, one Samaila Umar (25) also of Argungu LGA, who printed the counterfeit currency via com  puter desktop, was also arrested,” he said.

 

He added that the duo would be prosecuted after the completion of investigation. He added that police also arrested one Ahmed Ibrahim of Kasuwar Gari area of Sakaba Local Government Area for being in possession of criminal charm and rape.

He said the suspect deceitfully took a 14-year-old girl to one Naziru Muhammd (52), where he criminally charmed the girl and had carnal knowledge of her for almost seven times.

 

Magaji-Kontagora said the girl got pregnant and that the case was still being investigated before Ibrahim would be arraigned

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kogi PDP women leader’s killer jailed 12 years

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Kogi State High Court 1, sitting at Idah, yesterday sentenced a man, Ocholi Edicha, to 12 and half years’ imprisonment for the gruesome murder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh.   However, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s Office vowed to challenge the ruling, saying it was […]
Metro & Crime

Zeetin CEO to Nigerian engineers:  Focus more on mechanical engineering

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Chief Executive Officer of Zeetin Engineering, Azibaola Robert has called on Nigerian engineers  to give more attention  to the development of mechanical engineering adding that it was time for Nigeria as a nation to start the production of machines that produce machines. Speaking  on Tuesday in Abuja after receiving an […]
Metro & Crime

Federal lawmaker presents succour to flood victims in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to 10 communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency. Hon Komsol, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area, said he is determined to alleviate the hardships […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica