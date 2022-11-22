Police arrest man with fake N316,000 counterfeit notes

…another for casting spell on minor, defiling her

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Bashiru Sani of Helende village in Argungu Local Government Area of the state for being in possession of N316,000 counterfeit notes.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the police command, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, said that the money was in N 1,000 denomination.

“In the course of investigation, the principal suspect, one Samaila Umar (25) also of Argungu LGA, who printed the counterfeit currency via com puter desktop, was also arrested,” he said.

He added that the duo would be prosecuted after the completion of investigation. He added that police also arrested one Ahmed Ibrahim of Kasuwar Gari area of Sakaba Local Government Area for being in possession of criminal charm and rape.

He said the suspect deceitfully took a 14-year-old girl to one Naziru Muhammd (52), where he criminally charmed the girl and had carnal knowledge of her for almost seven times.

Magaji-Kontagora said the girl got pregnant and that the case was still being investigated before Ibrahim would be arraigned

