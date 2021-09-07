Police arrest member of 5-man kidnap gang

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

In a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and made available to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, the Police said the suspect, Abubakar Mohammed, 28, was arrested based on credible intelligence.

The statement added that the suspect, who was arrested yesterday at about 0130hrs by police operatives attached to Akwanga Area Command, had confessed to being a member of a fiveman gang of kidnappers terrorising Barkin-Ladi area of Plateau State.

It added that the suspect confessed further that he decided to relocate to Akwanga when two of his gang members were neutralised during a fierce gun battle with operatives in one of their operations in Plateau State.

The statement read in parts: “Sequel to consistent onslaught against Kidnappers and other criminals in Nasarawa State, on 5/9/2021 at about 0130hrs, while acting on credible intelligence, one Abubakar Mohammed M 28years of Wamba road, Akwanga LGA was arrested by Police operatives attached to Akwanga Area Command”

Like this: Like Loading...