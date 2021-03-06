News

Police arrest MTN staff over murder of his girlfriend

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an MTN staff, Mr. Lekan Agbooda, over his involvement in the death of a 37-year-old mother of two. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this to journalists in Yola, yesterday, said Agboola was arrested on a charge of homicide and he is being detained at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department. Nguroje said shortly after the preliminary investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos puts resumption plans on hold

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to […]
News

Gbajabiamila raises hope of resolving Nigeria, Ghana’s face-off

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…as traders narrate ordeals The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said he was hopeful that Nigeria and Ghana would arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution of the trade disputes that erupted some weeks back. Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House, said this when the delegation […]
News

Emmanuel berates NBS over unemployment report

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has challenged the protocol and parameters used by the National Bureau of statistics to arrive at the conclusion that the State was the second largest in terms of unemployment.   The governor, who spoke in an open interactive session with Akwa Ibom people on yesterday in Uyo and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica