Police arrest MTN staff over murder of his girlfriend

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an MTN staff, Mr. Lekan Agbooda, over his involvement in the death of a 37-year-old mother of two. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this to journalists in Yola, yesterday, said Agboola was arrested on a charge of homicide and he is being detained at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department. Nguroje said shortly after the preliminary investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.
Related Articles
Lagos puts resumption plans on hold
Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to […]
Gbajabiamila raises hope of resolving Nigeria, Ghana’s face-off
…as traders narrate ordeals The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said he was hopeful that Nigeria and Ghana would arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution of the trade disputes that erupted some weeks back. Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House, said this when the delegation […]
Emmanuel berates NBS over unemployment report
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has challenged the protocol and parameters used by the National Bureau of statistics to arrive at the conclusion that the State was the second largest in terms of unemployment. The governor, who spoke in an open interactive session with Akwa Ibom people on yesterday in Uyo and […]
