Police arrest MTN staff over murder of his girlfriend

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an MTN staff, Mr. Lekan Agbooda, over his involvement in the death of a 37-year-old mother of two. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this to journalists in Yola, yesterday, said Agboola was arrested on a charge of homicide and he is being detained at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department. Nguroje said shortly after the preliminary investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.

Like this: Like Loading...