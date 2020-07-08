Metro & Crime

Police arrest Nasarawa APC Chair for allegedly raping two girls

The police have arrested the All Progressive Congress ward chairman in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Christopher Ogah, for allegedly defiling two girls in his house in Obi town.
Alhaji Mohammad Oyimoga Oyigye, Chairman of the Local Government Area, said he saved Ogah from being lynched by angry youth, who caught him and immediately handed him over to the police.

A witness said the APC Chairman lured the girls when they entered his house to fetch water, adding that it was not his first time of committing such crime.
He said the two girls were 12 and 13-respectively.

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said he had directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for a discreet investigation after which the suspect will be charged to court.
“The police under my watch want to warn would-be rapist to have a rethink or face the wrath of the law.

”I am assuring the public of the police command’s commitment to arrest and prosecute anyone found wanting no matter how highly placed,” he said

