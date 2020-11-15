Metro & Crime

Police arrest officers who allegedly killed 2 in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested some members of the Anti Daba Department of the Police who have been accused of alleged fatally killing two innocent youngsters.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the arrest of their men who he said went to Sharada to arrest some hoodlums together with some civilians on a Keke Napep but the situation turned violent resulting to the killing of the two youth.

He said: “It is true that some officers of the Anti Daba Unit, in company of some civilians, went to Adaidaita Sahu to arrest some hoodlums but during the operation two persons were allegedly killed.”

DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the officers were since been identified and arrested on the orders of the Commissioner, Mr Habu Sani and investigation to unravel the facts of the matter have since commenced.

An eye witness, who confirmed the story, said that security operatives of the Anti-Daba Unit went to the area to effect an arrest of some suspects but ended up firing shots which resulted in the killing of two young men.

