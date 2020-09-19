Police arrest Porn star over recorded movie in Osun Osogbo shrine

The Osun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of popular porn star, Kingtblakhoc, for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove. In the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites and social media, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely naked as the movie continued.

The Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said Kingtblakhoc was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in the state, Amoo Awosunwon. Opalola said: “Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the police that he sighted Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a completely naked young lady shared on the social media.” She further revealed that the porn star would be arraigned in court after the police completes its investigation.

