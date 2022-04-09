Police arrest quack doctor for issuing fake alert to buy goods in PortHarcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 31 years-old man, Mr. Philip Agbe whose claim to be a medical doctor is unverified for issuing fake alerts after buying goods from a shop in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The suspect who claimed to be a medical doctor with the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital is currently being detained at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

His arrest is contained in a statement issued by the Rivers State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe- Koko on Friday who said during Preliminary Investigation it was revealed that the suspect claim to be a dropped out from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while in 200 level. The spokesperson said the suspect, who is a native of Umuhunvosi Village, in Isiala-Ngwa South of Abia State, claimed he is a guest of a lady whom he met via a social media platform, came all the way from Enugu to Port Harcourt to meet her in person. He paid for his lodging at a hotel during their date, using fake credit alerts for all the services that were offered to him before the hoteliers raised the alarm prompting his arrest by the police. The police spokesperson said the case is currently with the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

