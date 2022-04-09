News

Police arrest quack doctor for issuing fake alert to buy goods in PortHarcourt

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 31 years-old man, Mr. Philip Agbe whose claim to be a medical doctor is unverified for issuing fake alerts after buying goods from a shop in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The suspect who claimed to be a medical doctor with the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital is currently being detained at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

His arrest is contained in a statement issued by the Rivers State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe- Koko on Friday who said during Preliminary Investigation it was revealed that the suspect claim to be a dropped out from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while in 200 level. The spokesperson said the suspect, who is a native of Umuhunvosi Village, in Isiala-Ngwa South of Abia State, claimed he is a guest of a lady whom he met via a social media platform, came all the way from Enugu to Port Harcourt to meet her in person. He paid for his lodging at a hotel during their date, using fake credit alerts for all the services that were offered to him before the hoteliers raised the alarm prompting his arrest by the police. The police spokesperson said the case is currently with the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Falana to NBA: We must sanction AGs who flout court orders

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to sanction Attorney Generals who encouraged the disobedience of court orders. Falana, who spoke during the ongoing NBA-SPIDEL Conference holding at Jogor Events Centre, Ibadan with the theme: “The Role of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria,” […]
News

Court discharges Justice Yinusa, as NJC lifts suspension of judge 

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Monday discharged an embattled Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice Mohammed Yinusa, accused of receiving bribe from two Senior lawyers while serving as a public officer.   The discharge of the embattled judge was sequel to the application of the Defence Counsel, John Odubela (SAN), who sort the leave […]
News

Ukraine: Soyinka, 167 other Nobel Laureates condemn further attacks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

168 Nobel Laureates, including Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka have called for the immediate halt of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Nobel Laureates, in an open letter, lent their support to a free and independent state of Ukraine as it faced Russian aggression. The Nobel Laureates stated in an open letter that: “We choose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica