Police arrest quack doctor over fake credit alert

…as two other suspects nabbed with stolen car

Philip Agbe, 31, an alleged quack medical doctor has been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command in Mgbuoba area of Port Harcourt, the River State capital.

The suspect, who claimed to be a medical doctor working at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, was said to be purchasing goods with fake alerts when he was arrested.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement Friday, said during Preliminary Investigation it was, however, revealed that the suspect claimed to have dropped out from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while at 200 level.

The spokesperson said the suspect, who is a native of Umuhunvosi Village, in Isiala-Ngwa South of Abia State, claimed he met a lady via the Badoo social media platform, and came all the way from Enugu to Port Harcourt to meet her in person. He paid for his lodging during their date, using fake credit alerts for services of about N111, 000.

And in another development, detectives attached to the Rivers State Command have also arrested a suspected armed robber for allegedly stealing a car in a daylight operation.

Also, two suspects have been arrested for allegedly receiving a stolen car belonging to the Rivers State Government.

The vehicle, was snatched at gunpoint by four armed men, at D/Line Port Harcourt, on April 3, but was later recovered around Abuloma axes in Port Harcourt by the officers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...