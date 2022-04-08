Metro & Crime

Police arrest quack doctor over fake credit alert

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…as two other suspects nabbed with stolen car

Philip Agbe, 31, an alleged quack medical doctor has been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command in Mgbuoba area of Port Harcourt, the River State capital.

The suspect, who claimed to be a medical doctor working at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, was said to be purchasing goods with fake alerts when he was arrested.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement Friday, said during Preliminary Investigation it was, however, revealed that the suspect claimed to have dropped out from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while at 200 level.

The spokesperson said the suspect, who is a native of Umuhunvosi Village, in Isiala-Ngwa South of Abia State, claimed he met a lady via the Badoo social media platform, and came all the way from Enugu to Port Harcourt to meet her in person. He paid for his lodging during their date, using fake credit alerts for services of about N111, 000.

And in another development, detectives attached to the Rivers State Command have also arrested a suspected armed robber for allegedly stealing a car in a daylight operation.

Also, two suspects have been arrested for allegedly receiving a stolen car belonging to the Rivers State Government.

The vehicle, was snatched at gunpoint by four armed men, at D/Line Port Harcourt, on April 3, but was later recovered around Abuloma axes in Port Harcourt by the officers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Over 50 shops, houses, vehicles burnt in Niger tanker explosion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna Over 50 shops and houses were on Sunday night destroyed after a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded in flames after crashing with a trailer in Lambata town in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. As at this morning, the details of the losses are yet to be […]
Metro & Crime

Police rescue stolen children from traffickers in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Personnel of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) attached to the Abia State Police Command have recovered two children from a child trafficking syndicate which specialised in abducting children between two and three years old.   The RRS led by its Commander, SP Johnbull Obioguru, rescued the children from those they were sold to in Lagos […]
Metro & Crime

How Baba Ijesha molested my foster child –Princess

Posted on Author John Chikezie

DPP to investigate, prosecute Yomi Fabiyi over Oko Iyabo   A comedienne, Damilola Adekanya aka Princess, yesterday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, how the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, allegedly molested her then seven-year-old foster daughter in her residence. Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica