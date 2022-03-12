Metro & Crime

Police arrest robbery suspect while attacking students in their hostel

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect, Sodiq Yahaya, who broke into a students’ hostel in Ipara Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday while allegedly robbing students of their valuables, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, the suspect was apprehended following a distress call received by the DPO of Isara Divisional Headquarters, that armed robbers numbering about six have invaded the students’ hostel situated in Ipara Remo.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the DPO Isara Division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin moblised his men in conjunction with local vigilante men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them, and the policemen retaliated.

“At the end of the encounter, the robbers, who had sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries, took to their heels and escaped to the bush.

“While the policemen were looking for them in the bush, Sodiq Yahaya was seen lying down with a gunshot injury and he was promptly arrested.

“He has given useful information to the police concerning their past robbery operations in and around Sagamu area,” the PPRO said.

According to him, the suspect confessed that, his gang always target students’ hostels for their operations because students, especially females, are easy to rob.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG issues security alert ahead of 61st Independence Anniversary

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary. The was contained in a statement on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Alhaji Mohammed, however, urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: AIG Zone 10 holds security meetings in Sokoto

Posted on Author Reporter

…as gov bans movement of cattle in trucks Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto In an effort to fight the lingering insecurity in the North-West region, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, arrived in Sokoto State and held a crucial meeting with men and officers of the police command. The meeting, which was held at […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two policemen, raze patrol van in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Gunmen yesterday killed two policemen manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. A journalist and Chairman of the Federated Chapel of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Inimfon Silas, who hails from the area, said the armed men shot dead two policemen. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica