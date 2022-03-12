Police arrest robbery suspect while attacking students in their hostel

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect, Sodiq Yahaya, who broke into a students’ hostel in Ipara Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday while allegedly robbing students of their valuables, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, the suspect was apprehended following a distress call received by the DPO of Isara Divisional Headquarters, that armed robbers numbering about six have invaded the students’ hostel situated in Ipara Remo.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the DPO Isara Division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin moblised his men in conjunction with local vigilante men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them, and the policemen retaliated.

“At the end of the encounter, the robbers, who had sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries, took to their heels and escaped to the bush.

“While the policemen were looking for them in the bush, Sodiq Yahaya was seen lying down with a gunshot injury and he was promptly arrested.

“He has given useful information to the police concerning their past robbery operations in and around Sagamu area,” the PPRO said.

According to him, the suspect confessed that, his gang always target students’ hostels for their operations because students, especially females, are easy to rob.

