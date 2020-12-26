Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspect behind kidnapping of German, killing of police officer 32 months after  

The Kano Police Command have arrested a suspect behind the kidnapping of a German national, Mr Kreser Frank Micheal and the murder of his police escort, Sergeant Rabilu Haruna, 32 months after committing the dastardly act in Kano.

 

 

The police recalled that “on 16/04/2018, at about 1745hrs, some unknown gunmen, numbering about four and armed with sophisticated guns, attacked and killed a Police Officer, Sergeant Rabilu Haruna and made away with his rifle containing 15 rounds of live ammunitions and kidnapped one Mr. Kreser Frank Michael ‘m’, 59 years, a German national, and staff attached to Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Ltd Kano along Madobi Road Construction Site.

 

 

“The Commissioner, Mr Habu A. Sani on his arrival on 21/11/2019, reviewed the case and raised a team of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ led by DSP Dahiru Shehu to join the detectives and follow-up for possible arrest of the culprits.

 

 

“On credible information, the armourer of the syndicate, one Abubakar Ismail ‘m’, 30 years, of Wangara Village in Rimin Gado LGA, Kano State, was arrested on 19/12/2020, 32 months after the incident.”

 

 

The Commissioner said the suspect led the operatives to their armoury at their village where one AK-47 rifle, one single barrel gun and a revolver were recovered.

 

 

He said the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted that the syndicate has been terrorizing Rimin Gado, Gwarzo, Karaye, Kiru, Rano, Bebeji Tudun Wada and other neighbouring states, including Kaduna and Katsina for over five years.

 

 

