Police arrest suspect in New York subway shooting

Police in New York City have arrested a man suspected of shooting 10 commuters in a rush hour attack at a Brooklyn subway station. Frank James, 62, was first named by police as a “person of interest” on Tuesday, launching a massive manhunt. On Wednesday morning, officials said James was the sole suspect in the shooting, in which 23 people were wounded, 10 of them from gunfire, reports the BBC.

The shooting renewed calls to address violence in the city’s transit system. According to police, the suspect detonated two smoke grenades and opened fire with a handgun at Brooklyn’s 36th Street station on Tuesday morning. New York police are expected to provide an update on the case on Wednesday afternoon. The suspected gunman was linked to the attack through a rented U-Haul van. The key to the van, rented in Philadelphia, was found at the scene.

 

