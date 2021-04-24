News

Police arrest suspected armed robber, fake policeman, recover arms

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Police operatives attached to Itire Division Lagos Command during the arrested one Samuel Ayooluwa, 24, at No 54, Olatilewa Street by Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State. The police operatives on their routine patrol around the area had responded to a distress call from one of the shop owners at in the area that three armed men on motorcycle attacked the customers in the shop and dispossessed them of their belongings. The police, who raced to the scene, gave the suspected armed men a hot chase and eventually arrested one of them, Samuel, while the other two escaped.

Items recovered from him include two locally made pistols, three live cartridges, three expended cartridges and two mobile phones. This was according to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi. In another development, the police operatives attached to Orile Division of the command accosted and arrested one Udu Augustine, 39, of 15, Ishola Street, Magogo, Yaba-Lagos, at Orile Bus Stop. He was apprehended at Orile Bus Stop, Lagos and the suspect introduced himself as a police officer to them.

The operatives suspected him and put some questions to him but could not provide any satisfactory answers. Hence, he was arrested in a possession of a police warrant card. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for thorough investigation and possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC urges court to deny bail to popular social media influencer, Adeherself

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos to deny the bail application of a popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias ‘Adeherself’.   The lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr Samuel Daji, made the appeal on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of […]
News

By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and became a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC).   The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections. PDP said the resort to issuing […]
News

FG moves to review National Water Master Plan in 2022

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

As state governments across the federation commenced the full implementation of the 2013 National Water Resources Master Plan, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has scheduled 2022 for the midterm review of the master plan. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleman H. Adamu, said that states’ experiences, constraints, challenges and possible recommendations were expected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica