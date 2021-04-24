Police arrest suspected armed robber, fake policeman, recover arms

Police operatives attached to Itire Division Lagos Command during the arrested one Samuel Ayooluwa, 24, at No 54, Olatilewa Street by Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State. The police operatives on their routine patrol around the area had responded to a distress call from one of the shop owners at in the area that three armed men on motorcycle attacked the customers in the shop and dispossessed them of their belongings. The police, who raced to the scene, gave the suspected armed men a hot chase and eventually arrested one of them, Samuel, while the other two escaped.

Items recovered from him include two locally made pistols, three live cartridges, three expended cartridges and two mobile phones. This was according to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi. In another development, the police operatives attached to Orile Division of the command accosted and arrested one Udu Augustine, 39, of 15, Ishola Street, Magogo, Yaba-Lagos, at Orile Bus Stop. He was apprehended at Orile Bus Stop, Lagos and the suspect introduced himself as a police officer to them.

The operatives suspected him and put some questions to him but could not provide any satisfactory answers. Hence, he was arrested in a possession of a police warrant card. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for thorough investigation and possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

