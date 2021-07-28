Police arrest suspected female car thief in Calabar

Clement James Calaba r Police in Cross River State have arrested a woman, Mrs. Martina Eneji, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry car in Calabar. Eneji and other suspected criminals were paraded yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters, Calabar.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, told journalists that Eneji and her alleged accomplice, Mohammed Sani, were intercepted on Monday by the command’s patrol team, Operation Puff Adder. Akande said the vehicle, with registration number UDU 333 AA, was stolen in November 2020 at Charles Luanga Catholic Church, Essien Town, Calabar.

He said: “On July 26, 2021, about 8.10pm, the patrol team of Operation Puff Adder, while on routine patrol, intercepted two occupants of a Toyota Camry owned by Agladima Akwagiora that was stolen in November 2020. “The suspects – Mrs. Martina Eneji and Mohammed Sani – allegedly stole the car from St. Luanga Catholic Church in Essien Town. “Investigation is ongoing to establish the level of their involvement and apprehend their cohorts.”

The commissioner commended Governor Ben Ayade for supporting the police in the state which, according to him, has led to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state. He also said that 41 other suspects, who were paraded alongside Eneji and Sani, were arrested within the last six months.

Akande listed the items recovered from the suspects to include five locally- made pistols, two locally-made rifles, five machetes, 11 cartridges, raps of illicit drugs and others However, while answering questions from journalists, Eneji said her son bought the car from someone and unknown to him, it was stolen.

The woman said her son travelled to the village for a burial and would be back to explain himself. She said: “I plead with the police to release me and let me go since the owner of the car has seen his car and let us settle amicably.”

