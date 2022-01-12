Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspected inter-state kidnappers, recover guns

Dominic Adewole, ASABA

The three-man kidnap gang that abducted a Pastor from Benin City, Edo State to Oghara, EthiopeWestLocalGovernment Area of Delta State have been arrested.

 

Theganghadabductedthe pastor in his black coloured Lexus 330 SUV with Registration number KWL 510 BH, butabandoned it along Ibori Road in Oghara when the police were closing in on them.

 

The Police Public Relations officer of the state command, Bright Edafe said yesterday in Asaba that uponsightingthevehicle, thepolicemen laid ambush and waited for the suspects to show up.

 

‘’Three men later appeared to pick the vehicle and the operatives rounded them up, but two of the suspects escaped while one of them named Osagie Felix ‘m’ age 36yrs  of H & H Ologbo in Edo State was arrested.

 

‘’Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnapping syndicate that kidnapped the Benin based pastor. He led the operatives to Freedom View Hotel in Oghareki where they were hibernating. Upon arrival at the hotel, the owner of the hotel aided the escape of the othertwosuspects and ran away.

 

“The suspect Osagie Felix led operatives to his room in the Hotel and upon search, onecuttosizedouble barrel pistol, six live cartridges and the sum of N410,000 which was part of the  N500,000 ransom were recovered.’’

 

Edafesaidthesuspectalsoledthe operatives to another room where another double barrel pistol, 10 live cartridges and a laptop were also recovered. ‘’The victim’s vehicle was alsorecoveredtothestation. Serious manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
