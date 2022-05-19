News Top Stories

Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Greenfield varsity students

Posted on

The police Special Tactical Squad (STS) has arrested suspected kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State. The suspects, according to a statement by t Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were also alleged to be involved in other violent crimes. He said a total of 31suspects were nabbed during the special operations by the special squad.

Adejobi said: “The FIBSTS equally recovered a total of 61 firearms, including 41 AK-47 rifles, eight Type 06 rifles, 4 Light Assault Rifles (LAR), 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made firearms, 1 G3 rifle, 1 dane gun, 376 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, and N2 million cash from the suspects in the course of investigations.” He added: “Prominent among the cases include a case of kidnapping where Aminu Lawal aka Kano and Murtala Dawu aka Mugala, both working in synergy with the kidnap kingpin known as Yellow Ashana, confessed to the kidnap and murder of two police officers and one vigilante in 2021.

“They equally confessed to the kidnap of students from the Greenfield University in Kaduna State, and the mindless murder of five victims before the payment of ransom, and eventual release of the others. “Intelligence shows that their area of operations includes Dan Hunu, Kekebi, Dan Busha Rido, Maraban Rido, and Kumi Sata, all in Kaduna State. “The FIB-STS caught up with them in March, after being on their trail upon the mention of their names in connection to the kidnapping of Bethel Baptist School students in 2021. “Similarly, a five-man trans-border syndicate who carries out kidnapping operations in between Adamawa State, and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroun were arrested.

 

