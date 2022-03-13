Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspected kidnappers of two siblings in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested suspected kidnappers who abducted two siblings, Esther Kehinde and David Kehinde in Ayetoro area of Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were abducted at their residence last Tuesday while the kidnappers demanded N15 million as ransom for their release.

New Telegraph learnt that the siblings later regained their freedom, but it was not clear if any ransom was paid.

But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi Sunday disclosed that the suspects were arrested in their hideout at Rounder area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyeyemi said, preliminary investigation by the police revealed that, the suspects, Jato Abu Bello and Muhammad Suleiman are members of a notorious kidnap syndicate.

The PPRO said the suspects had been involved in a number of kidnapping incidents in Abeokuta and its environs.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday following a technical and intelligence based investigation embarked upon by the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led Anti-kidnapping Unit of the command.

He disclosed that the Anti-kidnapping operatives, in conjunction with men of Ilupeju and Lafenwa Divisions, stormed the hideout of the kidnappers where two were arrested.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

