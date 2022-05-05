Police arrest suspected land-grabbing thug at FESTAC construction site

Operatives of the FESTAC Town Police Division have arrested a suspected land thug, one Oluwatosin Jacob during an invasion at 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town by the armed thugs. The arrest of the suspect occurred, less than two weeks after another suspected land thug, Ayo Olatunji was arrested in the same area by policemen from the Area M Police Command, Idimu. It was learnt that the arrested suspect and others, who escaped from the scene, had last week invaded a construction site in the area and attempted to cause breakdown of law and order, but they were prevented by the police deployed to the scene. It was also gathered that some residents of the area quickly alerted the police at FESTAC Town Divisional Police Station, where policemen were mobilised to the area and put the situation under control. A labourer, who identified himself simply as Adebayo said they were working on site, when the thugs stormed the site and started attacking them and took their working tools away.

He said: “One of the hoodlums shot into the air and we ran into different directions, but luckily, the police arrived few minutes later and arrested one of them, while others escaped. “When the hoodlums were searched, a lot of charms were found with him. He could not explain what he was doing with the charms at that scene. He was thereafter taken away to FESTAC Police Station.”

