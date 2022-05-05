Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspected land-grabbing thug at FESTAC construction site

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Operatives of the FESTAC Town Police Division have arrested a suspected land thug, one Oluwatosin Jacob during an invasion at 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town by the armed thugs. The arrest of the suspect occurred, less than two weeks after another suspected land thug, Ayo Olatunji was arrested in the same area by policemen from the Area M Police Command, Idimu. It was learnt that the arrested suspect and others, who escaped from the scene, had last week invaded a construction site in the area and attempted to cause breakdown of law and order, but they were prevented by the police deployed to the scene. It was also gathered that some residents of the area quickly alerted the police at FESTAC Town Divisional Police Station, where policemen were mobilised to the area and put the situation under control. A labourer, who identified himself simply as Adebayo said they were working on site, when the thugs stormed the site and started attacking them and took their working tools away.

He said: “One of the hoodlums shot into the air and we ran into different directions, but luckily, the police arrived few minutes later and arrested one of them, while others escaped. “When the hoodlums were searched, a lot of charms were found with him. He could not explain what he was doing with the charms at that scene. He was thereafter taken away to FESTAC Police Station.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 15 people in Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos At least 15 persons, mostly women and children, were on Sunday night killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Dong village in Jos North Local Government and Kwi Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. A resident of Dong village told New Telegraph on Monday morning that the assailants gained […]
Metro & Crime

‘I won’t be part of a cover-up’: Rinu Oduala steps down from Lagos #EndSARS panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rinu Oduala, one of the organisers of the #EndSARS protests, has withdrawn from the Lagos judicial panel on police brutality and human rights abuse. Oduala was one of the youth representatives on the panel set up in the wake of the #EndSARS protests. At its sitting on Saturday, the panel had granted approval for the return […]
Metro & Crime

Two fake soldiers, others, nabbed for alleged stealing, impersonation in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Two fake soldiers, identified as Agbebaku David, 37, and Ibrahim Ajibola, 27, were among 13 other suspects parade by Osun State Police Command at the weekend in Osogbo, Osun State capital. Parading the suspects before newsmen at police Headquarters in Osogbo, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode said the fake army officers were arrested […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica