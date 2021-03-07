Police arrest suspected notorious kidnapper, Wakili, in Oyo

The police authorities in Oyo State have arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili, in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

Wakili, who was arrested on Sunday is said to be responsible for a series of kidnappings and killings in the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Fadeyi Olugbenga, the arrest was sequel to information that a group of persons had invaded the Kajola community in the Ibarapa axis of the state.

According to the police spokesman, the invasion was “aimed at arresting one Wakili, a Fulani by tribe, who is alleged to be the sponsor and mastermind of various criminal attacks against the people/farmers of Yoruba origin in the community.”

“The State Commissioner of Police has quickly moved into action and preliminary findings revealed that some OPC members went to the Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local government Area of Oyo State,” the statement partly read.

“While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of who is yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two other persons were picked up.

“The three of them are presently in the custody of the Police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the Hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members, involved in arson and murder.”

The police spokesman also reiterated the Command’s commitment to deal with persons found culpable to have committed any criminal act(s) in the state in accordance with the extant laws.

He also assured residents of the state that police officers would “not derelict in its duty to bring to book criminal elements arrested for any infringement on the laws of the land, as adequate security measures have been emplaced against anything untoward.”

While soliciting credible information from members of the public to enable the police and other security agencies to clampdown on crime.

In conclusion, Olugbenga urged the public to report any case against Wakili to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID) Iyaganku Ibadan for discreet Investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...