Police arrest suspected robbers using charms to break into houses in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three suspected robbers who specialise in using charms to break into houses in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statemen disreleased to newsmen on yesterday in Katsina. He said, “On Sept.12, 2022 at about 4.00 p.m., and based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting/busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers terrorising Daura LGA and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects namely: Abdullahi Sa’idu, aged 50, from Hadejia in Jigawa; Umar Abubakar Faruk, aged 23, of Badawa Quarters from Kano State and Zakariyya Hussaini, aged 25, from Yar Leman, also in Jigawa.

“They were arrested when they conspired and forcefully broke into the dwellings of Idris Ahmed, alias Baban Hajiya; Mujihabi Yusif; Sa’a Abdu; Ibrahim Sani and Umar Sani, all of the same address.

“The suspects robbed their victims of their belongings. “In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have been using charms that would lure their victims to sleep until they would have finished committing their nefarious act.”

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects also confessed to have got their charms from a ritualist in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...