Police arrest suspected wife killer

Taiwo Jimoh

The police have arrested one Anthony Ikpeama for allegedly killing his wife in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The 28-year-old victim, identified as Adaeze Ikpeama and who was pregnant, was hit in the stomach by her husband. She was consequently

rushed to the hospital for treatment.

New Telegraph, however, learnt that the suspect, still angry with his wife, then went to the hospital where his wife was admitted and removed the oxygen she was receiving, which led to her death.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement Tuesday, said the matter was reported to the Ajah Divisional Police Station by the victim’s brother where the suspect was arrested and detained.

He said: “We want to informed the general public that the suspect is still in our custody and has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.”

