Police arrest suspects who kidnapped two siblings in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested suspected kidnappers who abducted two siblings, Esther Kehinde and David Kehinde in Ayetoro area of Yewa North Local Government of the state. The victims were abducted at their residence last Tuesday and the kidnappers demanded N15 million as ransom for their release. New Telegraph gathered that, the siblings later regained their freedom, but it was not clear if any ransom was paid to secure their freedom. But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi yesterday disclosed that, the suspects were arrested in their hideout at rounder area of Abeokuta, the state capital. Oyeyemi said, preliminary investigation by the police revealed that, the suspects, Jato Abu Bello and Muhammad Suleiman are members of a notorious kidnap syndicate. The PPRO said, the suspects had been involved in a number of kidnapping incidents in Abeokuta and its environs. According to him, the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday following a technical and intelligence based investigation embarked upon by the SP Taiwo Opadiran – led anti-kidnapping unit of the command. He disclosed that, the anti-kidnapping operatives in conjunction with men of Ilupeju and Lafenwa divisions stormed the hideout of the kidnappers where two among them were arrested. “The suspects have confessed being the gang that kidnapped one Ajibola Salimot Adejoke who they traced and abducted in her house at Oke Ode area, off Ayetoro road, Abeokuta on February 17, 2022. “They also kidnapped one Victoria Oladoyin on February 26, 2022 at Aboba area of Sodeke Titun Abeokuta. “Also, on March 8, 2022, the duo and their gang abducted two siblings namely; Esther Kehinde and David Kehinde at Ayetoro. “Some of the victims have identified the suspects as their abductors,” Oyeyemi said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...