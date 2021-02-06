Police arrest three for allegedly attacking Fulani community

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for alleged arson on the residence of Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Oloru and Kara market. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Hoodlums had on Monday set ablaze the house and Kara market belonging to the Seriki Fulani, in continuation of the anti-killer herdsmen battle led by Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise called Sunday Igboho, in the Southwest. One Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while scores of cows were also killed during the attack.

The incident happened on Monday night when Igboho stormed the troubled area in Yewaland. But the PPRO said, immediately the incident happened, the police swung into action, leading to the arrest of the suspects. Oyeyemi said there have been attacks in the past three days on herdsmen settle-ments in Yewaland. According to him, the settlements affected have been in existence in the area for many years, in some cases over 20 years, and inhabited mainly by Nigerian herdsmen of Fulani extraction, some of whom were born and brought up in the area, and speak Yoruba language with proverbs fluently and elegantly.

He said inhabitants of the affected Fulani settlements are “generally qualified to be called fellow Yorubas!” Oyeyemi said: “Therefore, it is unlawful, indeed unconstitutional, to deny fellow Nigerians the right to live in any part of the country and pursue their legitimate businesses, including cattle rearing. However, it is also advisable that herdsmen should avoid destructions of farmlands, which has been identified as the reason behind their unending disharmony and clashes with farmers and host communities.”

The PPRO called on both farmers and herdsmen in Yewa area and across the state, to fish out criminals who are “perpetually creating tension amongst them, thus undermining their long and cherished history of peaceful coexistence.” Speaking on the arrest, Oyeyemi said the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others. He said: “Kingpins, procurers and counsellors of these hoodlums will also be fished out to face the law. “The command, therefore, enjoins all the good people of Ogun State to join hands with security agencies in promoting peaceful coexistence amongst all Nigerians living in the state.

