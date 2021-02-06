News

Police arrest three for allegedly attacking Fulani community

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for alleged arson on the residence of Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Oloru and Kara market. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Hoodlums had on Monday set ablaze the house and Kara market belonging to the Seriki Fulani, in continuation of the anti-killer herdsmen battle led by Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise called Sunday Igboho, in the Southwest. One Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while scores of cows were also killed during the attack.

The incident happened on Monday night when Igboho stormed the troubled area in Yewaland. But the PPRO said, immediately the incident happened, the police swung into action, leading to the arrest of the suspects. Oyeyemi said there have been attacks in the past three days on herdsmen settle-ments in Yewaland. According to him, the settlements affected have been in existence in the area for many years, in some cases over 20 years, and inhabited mainly by Nigerian herdsmen of Fulani extraction, some of whom were born and brought up in the area, and speak Yoruba language with proverbs fluently and elegantly.

He said inhabitants of the affected Fulani settlements are “generally qualified to be called fellow Yorubas!” Oyeyemi said: “Therefore, it is unlawful, indeed unconstitutional, to deny fellow Nigerians the right to live in any part of the country and pursue their legitimate businesses, including cattle rearing. However, it is also advisable that herdsmen should avoid destructions of farmlands, which has been identified as the reason behind their unending disharmony and clashes with farmers and host communities.”

The PPRO called on both farmers and herdsmen in Yewa area and across the state, to fish out criminals who are “perpetually creating tension amongst them, thus undermining their long and cherished history of peaceful coexistence.” Speaking on the arrest, Oyeyemi said the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others. He said: “Kingpins, procurers and counsellors of these hoodlums will also be fished out to face the law. “The command, therefore, enjoins all the good people of Ogun State to join hands with security agencies in promoting peaceful coexistence amongst all Nigerians living in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Michelle Obama, in DNC speech, slams Trump White House for ‘chaos’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former first lady Michelle Obama, in a measured but searing address to close out Democrats’ opening convention night, accused President Trump’s White House of operating in “chaos” and without “empathy” as she urged voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it. In prerecorded remarks, Obama stressed the “awesome power of the […]
News

Ortom mourns as Benue NUJ Chairman dies

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.   This is as Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shock and deep sadness over her death. Secretary of the council, Mr. Moses Akarhan, in a statement said Mrs. Asher died in the early hours of yesterday at about 8:00am at […]
News

Ondo violence: PDP demands Kekemeke’s arrest, Akeredolu’s probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Adewale Momoh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke for last weekend’s electoral violence in the state.   The party also said that security agencies should invite Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for questioning in connection with the violence.   PDP in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica