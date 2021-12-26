Metro & Crime

Police arrest three for theft at Next supermarket

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of three persons who attempted to steal goods during the fire incident at the Next Cash and Carry Supermarket at Jahi District, Abuja.

Police spokesman, Josephine Adeh, said investigation was currently ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Adah said so far, no casualty has been recorded.

She said: “Sunday at about 1115hours, there was a report of a fire outbreak at Next Cash and Carry Supermarket at Jahi District of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information, a team of Police officers attached to Mabushi Police Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to the scene where a concerted effort of the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, Julius Berger Fire Service and members of other security agencies were deployed to manage the situation, minimise damage, extinguish the inferno and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

“Well-meaning members of the surrounding communities came out en masse and helped in evacuating goods and other valuables from the supermarket to a safe location within the area with the supervision of police officers of the Command who were on ground.

“This is contrary to the news making the rounds as there is no successful case of looting or carting away of goods from the store.

“The suspects who made attempts to cart away goods from the store and were promptly arrested include Ali Audu, aged 18 years; Yahaya Yunusa, aged 20 Years; and Sahabi Abubakar, aged 20 years.”

Adeh said Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Sunday Babaji, visited the scene in the company of the Minister for State, FCT, and Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

 

