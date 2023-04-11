Metro & Crime

Police Arrest Three Suspected Killers Of Delta APC Chieftain

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspects for the gruesome murder of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sylvester Efeurhobo, in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased was shot by his attacker in his residence at Agbarho on Sunday night.

It was learned that the deceased was the chairman of a pro-APC Support Group, known as the Achievers Group, in Agbarho, and a dedicated party faithful.

DSP Bright Edafe who happens to be the spokesman of the command confirmed the arrest of the killers on Tuesday in Asaba.

According to Edafe, he said that three persons have been nabbed in connection with the killing which occurred on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his country home in Agbarho town.

“Yes, it is confirmed, but I can not say whether he was a party man or not but we are still investigating, so far three suspects that have been arrested,” he added.

