Police arrest traffic robbers in Lagos

Police in Lagos have arrested two ex-convicts who specialised in attacking motorists in traffic at Oshodi-Oke area of the metropolis.

The suspects, Tunde Olaiya (24) and Tokunbo Omotola (26), were arrested in traffic on Monday last week at Oshodi.

The suspects were arrested by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while they were returning to Oshodi- Oke to sell their stolen items to a buyer after attacking their victims in different parts of the metropolis.

It was learnt that about 8p.m. at Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja, Olaiya, in company with Bolaji Nigga (now at large) strangulated a motorist held in traffic and stole his iPhone X.

While the duo of Olaiya and Omotola were returning to Oshodi to hand over the stolen phone to their buyer, they were intercepted by the RRS officials, who suspected them to be traffic robbers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said in a statement yesterday that during a search, one pass-worded iPhone X was recovered from Olaiya’s pocket, while Nigga escaped from the scene.

Elkana said when interrogated on the ownership of the iPhone X, Olaiya couldn’t explain where he got the phone from to the policemen.

This prompted the officers to transfer him to their headquarters at Alausa, Ikeja, where he later confessed to have collected the phone from a motorist in traffic.

Other items recovered from the suspect include a powdery substance he allegedly used in traffic robbery to break glasses of victims’ vehicles

According to the suspect, apart from robbery at night in traffic, he also picks pockets during the day. Olaiya claimed that he operated at 7Up, Ojodu-Berger, Kara Bridge, Oshodi, Mile 12 and Ojota Bridge.

The victim, whose phone was retrieved from Olaiya, described his experience in the hands of the criminals as traumatic, but thanked the police for helping him retrieve his phone and SIM card from the suspects.

Another suspect was also arrested at Oshodi in traffic who was a former convict.

A stolen phone recovered from him. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has reaffirmed his commitment towards ridding the state of criminal elements.

