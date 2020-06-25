Police arrest two after robbers kill fuel attendant

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a 32-year-old man in Akure, Ondo State, during an attack on a petrol station. But police later arrested two of the suspected robbers.

The gunmen, who stormed the petrol station located at Alagbaka, Akure on a motorcycle, killed the victim identified as Bolakale, after robbing the station of an undisclosed amount of money.

The four-man gang of robbers also shot another attendant during the operation. A witness said the incident occurred about 6:45p.m. on Tuesday when the armed men shot sporadically into the air to scare off customers.

“They ordered the fuel attendants to hand over the day’s sales which they did as they did not argue with them. “But with their continuous shooting, the bullets hit two of the attendants, killing one on the spot. “They also shot sporadically at other people around who tried to raise the alarm before escaping from the scene of the incident.

“The injured attendant, Kazeem, was rushed to the hospital while the corpse of Bolakale has been deposited at the morgue,” the witness said. Meanwhile, two of the robbers, Emmanuel James (20( and Wisdom Richard (24), were arrested by men of the state police command. They were said to have been arrested following a hot chase by the police which led to a gun duel with the criminals at the back of Adegbemile Cultural Centre at the Alagbaka area of Akure. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, disclosed that some items were recovered from the suspects.

Okoro said a Markarof Pistol with 24 rounds of ammunition, one locally-made pistol and eight rounds of cartridges, one expended cartridges, an Infinix phone and some charms were found on the robbers. He added that the two suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation but said investigation was still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

