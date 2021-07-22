Police arrest two brothers for attacking pregnant woman in Ebonyi

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested two persons in Ndufu Ezzama, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman in the area and inflicting injuries on her.

The two brothers, Sunday Nnabu and Chidera Nnabu had attacked Mrs. Anna Nwonu and injured her.

Her husband, Pastor Benjamin Nwonu, said the suspects came into his compound with their mother and brutalized his pregnant wife and inflicted injuries on her.

“At around 1pm on this day 19th of July, 2021, two boys came to my compound with their mother and brutalized my pregnant wife, bit her on her hand and inflicted other injuries on her body while I was not physically around, just because the woman used to send her children to come and steal our vegetables.

“Even yesterday when I caught her child, the woman started abusing us telling us that the house where we are living is not ours and as such that those things that my wife planted do not belong to us. Today they came to my compound and asked my wife to pack out of the house that I built with my hard earned money,” he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects have been arrested by the command.

She described their cases as stealing, malicious damage and assault occasioning harm.

