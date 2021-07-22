Metro & Crime

Police arrest two brothers for attacking pregnant woman in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested two persons in Ndufu Ezzama, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman in the area and inflicting injuries on her.

The two brothers, Sunday Nnabu and Chidera Nnabu had attacked Mrs. Anna Nwonu and injured her.

Her husband, Pastor Benjamin Nwonu, said the suspects came into his compound with their mother and brutalized his pregnant wife and inflicted injuries on her.

“At around 1pm on this day 19th of July, 2021, two boys came to my compound with their mother and brutalized my pregnant wife, bit her on her hand and inflicted other injuries on her body while I was not physically around, just because the woman used to send her children to come and steal our vegetables.

“Even yesterday when I caught her child, the woman started abusing us telling us that the house where we are living is not ours and as such that those things that my wife planted do not belong to us. Today they came to my compound and asked my wife to pack out of the house that I built with my hard earned money,” he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects have been arrested by the command.

She described their cases as stealing, malicious damage and assault occasioning harm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos moves to tackle pollution, improper waste disposal, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Launches ‘Environmental Bees Clubs’ in schools Muritala Ayinla Disturbed by the growing environmental degradation and indiscriminate waste disposal in the state, the Lagos State government Wednesday announced the commencement of an aggressive plan to tackle pollution, indiscriminate dumping and other  environmental challenges in the state. Hence, the state government said it has harmonised all […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Many feared dead as bandits launch fresh attacks on Niger communities

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely 24 hours after the attack on Government Science College Kagara by bandits, some communities in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have come under fresh attacks by bandits. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6 pm on Wednesday. The affected communities include Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), […]
Metro & Crime

Poverty, injustice still befalling Nigeria, Okorocha

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Former Imo State Governor, and  Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has warned against the evil effects of poverty and injustice in the country, which have brought about the series of insecurity factors bedeviling the country. Okorocha, who spoke in Ibadan, thr Oyo State capital Saturday, however, said that there could be no progress without […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica