Police arrest two for killing 18-year-old in Niger

The Police in Niger State have arrested two persons in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Fulani girl in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Investigations have it that the suspects Abdulkadir Ibrahim, age 25 years of Fulani camp Doko village, and Abubakar Idris, a.k.a Kullel age 29 years of Dabban village, both of Lavun Local Government, travelled to camp Kpada via Patigi in Kwara State, where the deceased, Hauwa Saidu lived.

Our Correspondent learnt that they lured the deceased on the pretence of giving her lift on their motorcycle to her destination but, diverted along the way in the bush.

The suspects were said to have killed her and took away some vital parts of her body to an undisclosed location.

However, they allegedly abandoned her remains in the bush where it was later discovered.

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects were nabbed by Police operatives attached to SARS Minna.

According to him: “The suspects conspired among themselves and lured one Hauwa Saidu age 18 years of Fulani camp Kpada village via Patigi Kwara State to Effa village Lavun LGA where, she was attacked and killed by the suspects with their cutlass.

“Some parts of the deceased’s body were severed, and taken away to unknown destination while her remains were abandoned in the bush.”

