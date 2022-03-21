Metro & Crime

Police arrest two for killing motorcyclist

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly killing a motorcyclist, Yusuf Buhari, after snatching his motorcycle.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu were arrested with the help of the community vigilance and operatives of the So Safe corps.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Sango divisional headquarters by the father of the deceased, one Buhari Saliu.

The deceased’s father told the  police that, his 25-year-old son had left home with his motorcycle the previous day, but was later found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town, and his motorcycle is nowhere to be found.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.

“Determined to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, and in conjunction with the community vigilance and so safe corps, Ismail Hammed was arrested with the motorcycle of the victim.

“His arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice Osoba Yakubu,” the PPRO said. According to him, the suspects have confessed to committing the crime and are helping the police in their investigation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

