Police arrest two for vandalizing bridge railings

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have arrested two suspected vandals at Trade Fair Complex, in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

The suspects, identified as Abdulrahim ( 22) and Aliyu Lawan (16), they were arrested on July 15, at about 3:00 a.m. with a pile of already cut railings and a hacksaw on the overhead bridge at the Trade Fair Complex area.

Confirming the arrest, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Friday said the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had in response to credible intelligence on crime in the area directed an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further investigation to detect and crush the criminal network behind the incessant destruction of this infrastructure and their eventual prosecution.

 

