Police arrest two kidnappers, rescue 70-year-old woman

Policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Abia State. The suspects are Ikechi Monday and Onyekachi Orji from Owerrinta in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state. The suspects reportedly kidnapped a 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Patricia Nwogu, at her residence at Okpolu Umuobo in Osisioma Local Government Area on January 29, 2021. Acting on an intelligence report, the RRS personnel trailed the suspects patiently, arrested them and rescued the victim.

The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, were currently giving useful information to the police on their operations and activities in the area. In another development, the RRS team also arrested members of another gang who specialised in robbing Point of Sales (POS) operators in Aba.

The suspects – Chima Nnamdi and Uzoma Chinemerem – were arrested on Saturday. They confessed how they robbed a POS operator, Chijioke Ebirilem, on Ehi Road by East Street, Aba and shot him at close range. Ebirilem, who was rushed to Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, for treatment was later confirmed dead by doctors.

The team led by the Commander, SP Johnbull Obioguru, also apprehended a 28-year-old man, Onyekachi Kalu, said to be a member of another robbery gang which specialised in robbing POS operators and snatch ing phones in Aba. Kalu’s gang members were said to be selling sim cards of stolen phones to fraudsters who use such to access the owners’ bank accounts and steal their funds. However, they got into trouble when RRS men on patrol got information from members of the public on their criminal activities on Ngwa Road, near the Aba new cemetery.

The police said they were still trailing other members of the gang. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, has promised to run criminals out of town. She urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear. Jegede, therefore, called on the public to report any suspicious movement or character to the police to enable the police to serve them better.

Like this: Like Loading...