Police arrest two ritualists for killing girl, 18

Lateef Dada Osogbo Police have arrested two fleeing suspected ritualists at Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

 

The suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old girl, Toyin Adewale, whose mutilated body was recovered last week in possession of another suspect, Kabiru Oyeduntan.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, told journalists in Osogbo yesterday that the two suspects – Ramoni Rilwan (27) of Oke Lode compound, Apomu and Najeem Ayeloja (30) of Oosa Fatunmbi compound,

Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area – were arrested in connecago  tion with the killing. The police last Friday paraded Oyeduntan (40), who was caught with the mutilated body  of the deceased.

 

According to the police, efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices who are still on the run.

