Police arrest two suspected armed robbers, recover pistol, live ammunition

Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected armed robbers at the Akowonjo area of Lagos State.

The suspects, who were identified as Samuel Akabueze (31) and Valentine Obasi (37), were both arrested during a surveillance patrol as part of proactive strategies for crime prevention and control around suspected flashpoints.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at wee hours, on August 9.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Monday said the suspects, who are both from Imo State, were intercepted while  driving a suspected stolen Lexus jeep with registration number LSD 666 GK, suspiciously along Akowonjo Road by the RRS operatives who trailed them to the point of arrest.

Ajisebutu said they are suspected to belong to a dare devil armed robbery gang responsible for the spate of armed robbery in Gowon Estate, Festac, Lekki and other areas in the State. Some items recovered from them include a locally-made pistol with two rounds of live ammunition, four Autmated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, charms, Bus Rapid Transport card, two different keys of another Lexus SUV and a motorcycle.

During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be members of the Aye Confraternity.

Reporter

