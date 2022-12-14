Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State on Wednesday arrested two suspected members of a kidnap syndicate, Umar Mohammed and Aliyu Mohammed.

The suspects were arrested from their hideout in Onigbedu area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the police acting on tip off, stormed the hideout of the suspects and rescued one of their victims, Olorunsogo Oluwaseyi.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, the suspects were arrested following information received by men of Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters, that the kidnappers, who abducted the victim at Soyooye area of Abeokuta were sighted in a forest at Onigbedu area of Ewekoro Local Government.

“On the strength of the information, the DPO Ewekoro Division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, mobilised his men in collaboration with operatives of the state-owned security outfit, So Safe Corps, local hunters, vigilantes and some youths of the community and stormed the forest.

“On sighting the men, the kidnappers fired at them, but the superior fire power of the policemen overpowered them, resulting in two members of the syndicate being arrested and the victim rescued, while others escaped,” he said.

