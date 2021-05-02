Police arrest two suspected robbers, recover stolen vehicle

Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen vehicle from them at Alaba Rago,Ojo area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Nnonyelu Kelechukwu and Okongi Godspower, were arrested by operatives attached to the Festac Police Division on April 29, at about 9am.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement Saturday, said some community leaders in Festac had informed the Divisional Police Officer that the suspects wanted to sell one unregistered Lexus 2004 SUV to one Anas for N1 million.

He said: “The community leaders suspected that the vehicle might have been stolen and the DPO and his team tracked down and arrested the suspects and the unregistered Lexus SUV was recovered to the station.

“During interrogation the suspects have confessed that they removed the vehicle from somewhere in Alaba-Rago Area of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the Division for arresting the suspected armed robbers and directed that they should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and possible arrest of other members of the syndicate.

