Police arrest Uber driver, girlfriend who specialise in robbing ladies

…recover wigs, IPhone, shoes, operational car

Lady’s confession

A 28 year-old lady and Higher National Diploma (HND) graduate of Kogi State Polytechnic, Sarah Samuel and her boyfriend, Cedrick Stephen who specialises in using Uber transport to rob innocent persons in Lagos State have been arrested by detectives attached to the State Police Command.

The lady and her boyfriend are said to always drive round town after switching off the Uber App with the aim of using the vehicle as regular cabs, picks passengers, especially ladies who they believe are soft targets. After driving round town for a while, another gang member already in the car will then spray a substance on the passengers’ face and such a person will suddenly loss consciousness after which they will be robbed of their phones, money and other valuables.

Immediately after robbing the person of his or her valuables such victim’s would be pushed out of the vehicle in an isolated area and then they zoom off. This, the Uber driver claims he does to argument the money he makes from his Uber business. Speaking with our correspondent, Samuel said she travelled down to Lagos from Abuja to purchase some lady’s materials when she met Stephen and one Nkoye who is a friend of Stephen, but presently at large after the operation that led to their arrest. She said: “I was on bike going to somewhere when Stephen and his friend Nkoyo called my attention to the manner I was pressing my phone, that if care is not taken the phone would be stolen from me by bad boys in the area where I was at that particular time.

I thanked them and I exchanged my phone contact with Stephen and then proceeded on my journey. “That same day, I went to use Automated Teller Machine (ATM), at Dopemu area, immediately I came out of the POS point two boys on motorbike collected my phone from me at gunpoint. Few days later after I retrieved my Sim card and bought a new phone, the first person that called me was Stephen and told me to meet him at Ikeja Along bus Stop.

“Stephen was the one driving the car but his friend, Nkoyo was also inside the car, when I got to the bus stop where I was asked to wait, I was picked up there and we drove to a sit out club at Ikeja. When we got to the hotel, Nkoyo then pointed a lady to me and asked me to call her for him and I went to fetch her for him, both of them went out of the hotel to discuss outside, but what they discussed I am not privy to. She added that, all she knew was that both the lady and Nkoyo walked into the car and Stephen drove off. “I didn’t know where Nkoyo told the lady he was taking her to. To my surprise Nkoyo who was already with Stephen at the front seat suddenly came to the back seat and sat between the lady and I.

What I saw was that suddenly a substance was sprayed on the face of the lady we picked at the hotel, I was asked to cover my face with my handkerchief, suddenly the lady became unconscious and Nkoyo started removing her wig, iPhone, shoes, money and other valuables from her, Nkoyo then asked Stephen to slow down and the lady was pushed out of the vehicle in an isolated area in Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA) and we swiftly drove away from the area to avoid being arrested by police or vigilance in the area.

“After the lady was pushed out of the vehicle I asked Nkoyo what was the offence of the lady? He said the lady had earlier robbed him when they both had nice time, but that he came for the lady now. After they dropped me off, the wig and every other thing they collected from the lady was given to me with N5,000. I was instructed to go home and they promised to call me back when they needed me.

“I was in Abuja when I received a phone call from MTN office that I should come to Lagos for the interview of the application I submitted. I was also asked to send a new CV which I did and I was told the address I supplied in my CV is an Abuja address that I have to come down to Lagos to write the Lagos address, that was how I was arrested. I am not happy, I don’t know they are one chance operators.”

How ladies fall into their trap

A police source told our correspondent that it was not the first time Sarah would be going on operation with Stephen and his friend, Nkoyo, that after every operation they usually gave her money, despite that she claimed it was only one operation that she had participated in. Sarah Samuel said that aside from the wigs, body spray, pair of shoes, jewelries that were given to her by the boys with N5, 0000, “I regret my actions, I want my mother, father, siblings to forgive me.” But, the police source said, “the lady’s case that led to their arrest was not the only case, several innocent ladies had fallen into their trap, because they disguise as if they want to have nice time with such ladies and then rob them of their belongings, before throwing them of their vehicle.”

Meanwhile, Stephen on his own said it was frustration that led him to the act. “We had only gone on two operations together, initially she never knew I was using the car for such operation, I lied to her that I wanted to marry her, but we are boyfriend and girlfriend, I only wanted to use her to lure girls into my car, believing I am using it for commercial purposes. “It was that my friend who is at large that introduced me to the deal. We don’t operate in any other part of Lagos than Ikeja and ladies are mostly my targets. I am appealing to police to give me another chance I will change; I have learnt my lessons now.”

Confirming the story, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said on March 9, around 9pm, one Okuzo Elizabeth Rodah boarded a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number AGL893BC from Ikeja to Victoria Island. Hundeyin said on getting to Iyana Oworo, she was robbed of all her belongings which include gold earrings, wigs, pair of shoes all valued at three million, nine hundred and seventythousand naira and twenty thousand naira cash. “Investigation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Stephen Cedrick and Sarah Samuel and the vehicle used in perpetrating the act and the iPhone of the lady was recovered.” He, however, said, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and they would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

