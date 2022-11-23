Metro & Crime

Police arrest vice principal for raping minor in Adamawa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Police in Adamawa said it had arrested  a 52-year-old man, Enoch Kwaleji for raping a 13-year-old girl in Sangere Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Adamawa Command’s spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.

Nguroje said investigation reveals that the suspect is a vice principal of a Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) senior section, Abba Murke in Song Local Government Area.

“The suspect, a resident of salama House Sangere jabbi lamba, Girei on Nov. 15 at about 1900hrs, lured the victim to an uncompleted building and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jabbi Lamba by the victim’s mother,” he said.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande had directed the officer in charge of Family unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

Akande equally advised members of the public, particularly parents to be watchful of their children, especially the girl-child against criminal-minded elements.

He assured the state government and the general public of the command’s unrelenting effort to end all forms of gender-based violence.

Akande also promised immediate prosecution of any perpetrator found wanting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Seven coronavirus patients die in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday disclosed that seven persons have so far died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nasarawa State. The governor made the disclosure in Lafia at the review meeting of the state COVID-19 committee. According to him, the state has so far recorded 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 87 […]
Metro & Crime

Sexual harassment: FUOYE suspends lecturer, investigates another

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Two lecturers at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, have been accused of sexually harassing female students. The institution yesterday announced the suspension of one of the lecturers, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga, an Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre and Media Arts. Mbachaga’s suspension came after a committee set up by the institution […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong orders apprehension of criminals behind recent Plateau killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has directed security agencies to go after criminals behind recent isolated killings in Jos South and Riyom local government areas. He expressed outrage over the incidences recorded in Chol, Vwang District of Jos South; and Tamborong, Ganawuri District in Riyom local government areas. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica