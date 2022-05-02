Metro & Crime

Police arrest wanted cult leader in Ogun

Posted on

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected leader of the Eiye cult group, Rotimi Adebiyi. The suspect, according to the police had been on the wanted list of the command over his role in several cult clashes in the state which led to the death of some  members of another cult group.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested in his hideout in Ifo area of the state. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect and his gang members have been terrorising Abeokuta, the state capital and Ifo environs for sometime.

“The suspect, a leader of Eiye cult group used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always run back to his hideout in Ifo. “The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1:30 am of Saturday April 30, 2022, where he was apprehended,” Oyeyemi said.

 

He disclosed that, the suspect was arrested by SWAT operatives, led by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye, adding that, a cut to size locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and a cutlass were recovered from the suspect.

 

