Police arrest woman who killed her two children in Kano

The Kano State Police have finally arrested 26-year-old Hauwa’u Habibu of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State who allegedly killed her two biological children, Irfan Ibrahim, 6, and Zuhura Ibrahim, 3, and injured Aisha Sadiq, 10, her nephew and afterwards fled to an unknown destination.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna said a team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano where a doctor confirmed the two children dead, while Aisha Sadiq was transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, treated and discharged.

The Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, then directed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by SP Nasiru Gusau, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Gwale Division, to arrest the suspect within 24hours.

He said the suspect was arrested on the same date at about 2250hrs.

On preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used a machete and an aluminium made pestle and attacked the three helpless children, causing severe injuries on different parts of their bodies but the quick intervention of the Police saved Aisha.