Police arrest woman who killed her two children in Kano

The Kano State Police have finally arrested 26-year-old Hauwa’u Habibu of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State who allegedly killed her two biological children, Irfan Ibrahim, 6, and Zuhura Ibrahim, 3, and injured Aisha Sadiq, 10, her nephew and afterwards fled to an unknown destination.
On preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used a machete and an aluminium made pestle and attacked the three helpless children, causing severe injuries on different parts of their bodies but the quick intervention of the Police saved Aisha.