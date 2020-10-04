Metro & Crime

Police arrest woman who killed her two children in Kano

Posted on Author MuMuhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

 

The Kano State Police have finally arrested 26-year-old Hauwa’u Habibu of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State who allegedly killed her two biological children, Irfan Ibrahim, 6, and Zuhura Ibrahim, 3, and injured Aisha Sadiq, 10, her nephew and afterwards fled to an unknown destination.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna said a team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano where a doctor confirmed the two children dead, while Aisha Sadiq was transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, treated and discharged.
The Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, then directed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by SP Nasiru Gusau, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Gwale Division, to arrest the suspect within 24hours.
He said the suspect was arrested on the same date at about 2250hrs.
On preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used a machete and an aluminium made pestle and attacked the three helpless children, causing severe injuries on different parts of their bodies but the quick intervention of the Police saved Aisha.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCT Minister blast workers over poor sanitation, work attitude 

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello on Tuesday berated civil servants working in the territory for their poor attitude to work and sanitation. The minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the issues at a one-day Seminar on National Strategy on Public Service Reforms,  organised by the newly created FCT Department of Reform  Coordination […]
Metro & Crime

CEHRD organises policy dialogue for stakeholders to end gender-based violence

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Thursday organised a stakeholder’s policy dialogue for stakeholders in Bayelsa State in order to chart a way forward in reducing gender-based violence. Held in Yenagoa, the representative of the CEHRD, Dr David Vareba said: “We just had a policy dialogue of multi stake […]
Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP: We condemn renewed S’Kaduna attack

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has condemned renewed attack on a community in the troubled area. A civil society organisation, SOKIPEP is involved in peace building advocacy in Southern Kasuna, which has continued to witness attacks by gunmen. In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP expressed worries over the development, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: