Police arrest woman with ‘online’ lover’s corpse in hotel room

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command are investigating a lady found in a hotel room with the corpse of her lover. The lady, according to the states’ Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle yesterday afternoon, had only met the deceased for a few minutes before he suddenly slumped and died.

The Police spokesperson said the duo had met online and were meeting physically for the first time. Warning the general public to be cautious of private meetings with strangers, the PPRO said the lady has pleaded with the police not to make her case public.

“Be wary about privately meeting people you barely know,” wrote Hundeyin as he narrated the tragedy. “A lady travelled down to Lagos to meet up with someone she only met online. In the hotel room, the man who made for the toilet slumped and died. Lady is begging not to let her parents know.”

He also said that the lady may be charged with murder.

