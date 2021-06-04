Business

Police arresting newspaper vendors, readers in Aba –Residents

Policemen attached to the Aba Area Command in Abia State have allegedly been arresting and detaining newspaper vendors and readers. Witnesses told the New Telegraph that in one of the arrests at the popular Ama-Ogbonna Junction, the police caused panic with their approach. One of the witnesses said residents scampered for safety, as the policemen shot sporadically, while trying to arrest a newspaper vendor and some readers at his stand. The witnesses said that police claimed that the vendors were distributing both national and regional newspapers, containing stories encouraging people to obey the sit-athome order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). One of the witnesses, Dr. Elendu Ukoh, appealed to Abia State government and South-East leaders to caution the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Aba Area Commander, the Commander of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Abia State and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Aba, so as not to create crisis in the city. He said: “The kind of people we put into police these days make me wonder if we really want anything good out of this country called Nigeria. How can someone be chasing newspaper vendors around Aba, in this modern world.”

