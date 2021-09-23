Police arrests bandits who kidnapped Baptist school students

The police have said it has arrested three bandits kingpins suspected to have been involved in the kidnap of over 100 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

The suspects, who were dressed in military camouflage, were paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, at the headquarters of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja.

The suspects – Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar – told journalists that 25 of them abducted the students.

They said they carried out the operation in a desperate bid to get money.

Abubakar, a 27-year-old suspect, said: “Twenty-five of us carried out the operation. We kidnapped 136 students and I got N100,000 share from the money.”

Like this: Like Loading...