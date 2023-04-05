Arts & Entertainments Metro & Crime

Police Arrests Man For Impersonating Actor IK Ogbonna

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Nollywood actor and producer, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, professionally known as IK Ogbonna who was impersonated by a 23-year-old, Kelvin Enofe, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force.

The impersonator defrauded a United States woman of $70,000 before the law caught up with him.

Reacting to the incident, IK Ogbonna, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, warned fraudsters to desist from using him to scam people.

The actor wrote: “This is to inform the public to be wary of all those who are using my name and picture to defraud unsuspecting innocent women in love relationship scams on social media.

“One of such is the recent case of a 23/years old boy, Kelvin Enofe, who duped an American lady of over 70 thousand US dollars, but as God would have it, some private investigators came to the lady’s rescue by revealing the true identity of the scammer.

“Upon the said investigation, Nigerian police went for Kelvin’s arrest, investigated the matter, and he is now standing trial at the Lagos Nigeria Magistrate Court in Igbosere.

“I do this again today to let the general public know that there are a lot more of other persons claiming to be IK Ogbonna on the Internet.

”Great job from Spaurell Private Investigators Ltd and the Nig police.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Debt: Businessman saved from jumping into Ogun River

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 35-year-old father of three, Mr. Fatai Oyedele, was yesterday rescued from jumping into the Ogun River in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of state Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the victim was rescued when their officers in the area received a distress call about the man. He said: […]
Metro & Crime

Dont intimidate, harass members of the public, Makinde warns Amotekun Corps

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Wednesday warned members of the newly-inaugurated Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named “Amotekun” not to harass any member of the public in the course of discharge of their local security duty. Makinde gave the warning during the passing out parade of the 1,500 pioneer members of Amotekun Corps who […]
2023 Elections Metro & Crime

Ebubeagu Commander Arrested With Two Riffles In Ebonyi PU

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Policemen on routine election patrol in Ebonyi State have arrested the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Network disbanded by a federal high court. The commander, Ibiam Ogbonna popularly known as World Cup, was arrested at polling unit 002, located at Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo North local government area of the state He was arrested […]

Leave a Reply