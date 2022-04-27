Metro & Crime

Police assure FESTAC, Isheri residents of adequate protection

The Lagos State Police Command have assured residents of Isheri Oshun in Alimosho Local Government Area , 6th and 7th Avenues in FESTAC in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state of adequate protection of their lives and property. The police also denied any violent attack in any part of Isheri Oshun by any group of persons and warned members of the public not to be deceived by unscrupulous people. The social media was last week awash with reported attack on Isheri Oshun by hoodlums, who were allegedly working for an Ogun State – based estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye . A police source at Area M police Command, Idimu said, “I read the reports too, there was no single attack on any part of Isheri Oshun in the last few weeks.”

 

