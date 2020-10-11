News

Police attack #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

The police on Sunday dispersed a crowd of protesters with live bullets, water cannons and tear gas in Abuja.

The protesters had converged to demand an end to police brutality and the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) which is notorious for human rights violations.

Adebayo Raphael, co-convener of the Centre for Liberty, narrated how the police onslaught on citizens happened on Sunday.

“Fellow Nigerians, we have just been tear-gassed. I can’t see well now. My glasses are damaged. Someone got shot on the back of the head,” he said.

“They used teargas. They shot at us directly, and they used their water cannons.”

On Saturday, the police also unleashed violence on protesters who converged on the force headquarters in Abuja to demand an end to SARS.

Police authorities insist that the unit will not be disbanded but only reformed.

