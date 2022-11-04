Metro & Crime

Police Award: Emmanuel pledges greater collaboration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Udom Emmanuel has pledged the commitment of his administration to greater collaboration with the Nigeria Police for the sustenance of peace and security in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on Wednesday in Owerri, at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, where he received an award for his support to the Nigeria Police Force and contributions to National Security, he thanked the Nigeria Police for effective policing of the environment, which has helped to make Akwa Ibom a peaceful State.

Represented by his Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Sir Charles Udoh, Governor Emmanuel, who thanked the Nigeria Police for the award, said the government and people of Akwa Ibom looked forward to hosting the Police Games in the state, by December 2022.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, noted the unrelenting efforts of Governor Emmanuel at ensuring the safety of lives and property in Akwa Ibom State, through meaningful partnership with the police authority.

He expressed the belief that the award will encourage the governor to continue to support the Nigeria Police Force.

Dignitaries who graced the event included the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

 

Reporter

