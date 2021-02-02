Metro & Crime

Police ban illegal use of sirens, tinted glass

The Police Command in Adamawa has banned unauthorised use of sirens, tinted glass and covered number plates in the state.
The ban is contained in a statement issued by DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesman of the command, on Tuesday.
Nguroje said that those acts could mislead security personnel as well as create fear in the minds of peace loving people of the state, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He said that the command was working with sister security agencies to put in place a robust crime prevention strategies such as visibility policing, foot and vehicular patrols.
Nguroje also said that the command had embarked on stop and search, constant raid on suspected criminal hideouts, traffic decongestions and rapid response among others.
“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to assure all that 2021 would be peaceful as adequate security measures had been put in place,’’ he stated.
He called on the people to join hands with the police in keeping the state safe and to report any suspicious person or group to the nearest police station.

