Police beat up journalist at Oyo PDP congress

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, yesterday demanded justice from the police over the assault meted out to The Nation reporter, Yinka Adeniran, at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary at Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan by an overzealous officer. In a statement by the Chairman, Ademola Babalola, the NUJ regretted the said attack on the reporter by a police officer I. O. Niyi. Babalola said such an uncivilised and vicious attack on Adeniran was condemnable and therefore demanded that justice be done because the image of the said officer had trended on social media platforms and the police should therefore ensure the officer was brought to book. Adeniran is attached to the Governor’s Office.

He had fingered the said officer when the NUJ leader sought to know what went wrong and why he beat up and tore the shirt of the reporter, tear-gassed his eyes, nose and mouth. Trouble started after the reporter in company with other colleagues was returning to the venue after they had gone to monitor the situation from the main venue. On approaching the entrance gate, the reporters were again asked to identify themselves to which they complied. The reporters were however asked to stay by the side on the allegation that there were too many journalists covering the event. The Nation reporter

 

