Police Beef Up Security As Hausa, Gbagyi Residents Clash Claims 2 Lives In Gwarinpa

There was heightened tension following an early morning violent clash in the Gwarinpa District of the Federal Capital Territory, even after the Police beefed up security in the area.

The clash reported to be between some Hausa and indigenous Gbay- gi youths has claimed two lives, while many were injured. Confirming the incident, the Acting FCT Commissioner of Police, DCP Ahmed Musa, said while security surveillance has been doubled in the troubled area, traditional rulers of both the Hausa and Gbagyi Communities in Gwarinpa have been summoned to the Command Headquarters to broker peace between both groups.

Musa disclosed that one suspect who is already helping in investigation has been arrested, while search for other culprits is being intensified. A statement from the Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, ” the Acting Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT has charged the traditional rulers to consistently encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through the legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands.

“Meanwhile, the Police have intensified surveillance patrols in the areas for monitoring the situation to ensure that it does not further escalate. He urges all well-meaning residents of the FCT to go about their lawful businesses and report all suspicious activities, persons or groups via Command emergency lines.”

Also, Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu has warned all troublemakers to be wary of taking the law into their hands.