Police beef up security in Enugu after another INEC office burnt

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Less than a week after the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu was torched by suspected arsonists, the headquarters of the electoral body in Enugu, the state capital has equally come under attack, prompting the police to beef up security.

Suspected arsonists invaded the Independence Layout state head office of the electoral body Sunday night and reportedly set more than six Hilux vans and other vehicles on fire.

The arsonists, who were reported to have come with a mini bus and numbering about eight, could not, however, set the main building on fire as they were in a hurry to escape before security reinforcements could come.

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the unfortunate attack on the Enugu INEC office by yet to be identified ‘miscreants’.

Confirming the ugly development, the police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said the incident happened around 8:30pm but the assailants were “stiffly resisted by joint security operatives.”

“Yet to be identified armed miscreants today, 16/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, attempted to set the Enugu Headquarters of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) ablaze, but were stiffly resisted by joint security operatives, who swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“The State Fire Service personnel, who promptly responded to calls, put across to them, helped in quenching fire already set on four vehicles and two cushions within the office premises,” part of the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, who was at the scene of the incident alongside heads of other security agencies in the state, has ordered the emplacement of adequate security within the precincts of the office and the launch of a full-scale investigation to unravel the mystery behind the act as well as fish out the assailants.

The CP also enjoined law-abiding citizens of the state to remain vigilant and promptly volunteer useful information that will help the Police in the investigation.

